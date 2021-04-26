Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Is Getting a Surprising Second Life For This Royal Engagement

There are some celebrity dresses that will inevitably go down in history. Whether it be the gown worn whilst accepting an Oscar or, as in this case, the wedding dress worn on the day of a royal marriage, there is no doubt that fashion is a part of history. If you’re a fan of the royal family like we are, then you’ve probably seen photos of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her incredible fashion sense, particularly on her wedding day to Prince Charles. We will never forget that black gown she wore dancing with John Travolta or her stunning engagement ring, but her wedding dress has always stood out as the most legendary of all: her iconic wedding gown, complete with 25-foot train. Just imagine getting to see those big sleeves in person — a reality that will soon be true for anyone who can get within walking distance of Kensington Palace. Princess Diana’s wedding dress is soon to be on display for a new royal exhibit, and yes, it’s open to the public.

The temporary exhibit, called Royal Style in the Making, will run from June 3, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022 and centers around “the intimate relationship between fashion designer and royal client.” Princess Diana’s dress will be on display along with other famous royal fashion statements from over the years, and many are beyond excited for the opportunity to see this dress up close once again.

One of the original designers of Diana’s dress, Elizabeth Emanuel, told People just how thrilled she is to see the dress again: “It will be like seeing an old friend after all these years.”

We love that fans will get to see this momentous dress on display this summer, and we have to take a second to appreciate just how much care must have gone into keeping it in good enough condition to display. Who knows? Maybe it can even be passed down and worn again some day in the distance future — it would be quite the romantic gesture if Prince William’s eldest son Prince George one day had his bride incorporate elements of Diana’s gown, just as William passed on her engagement ring to Kate Middleton.

This is one piece of royal history we know the people will be ecstatic to see, and if you have an excuse to be in London, there’s never been a better time.

