Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are So Excited For Her to Become Mrs. El Moussa

When Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young take on a project, they go all-out. The duo had their dreamy engagement party over the weekend in Newport Beach, California, which brings them one step closer to becoming Mr. and Mrs. Now they are thinking about a few other details that will tie them together as a family: a name change.

Young confirmed last December that she was going the traditional route of changing her last name after they get married. “I’m going to be Heather Rae El Moussa. I’m going to drop my last name,” she said on the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. The couple explained that her middle name might get dropped to keep it simple, so she might even go with “Heather El Moussa.” But either way, she admitted, “I’m excited to be Mrs. El Moussa.” (Remember, she already has a tattoo with his name on her butt!)

She’s not the only one who is excited about the name change, so is Mr. El Moussa. He posted a sweet PDA-filled video on Instagram from their engagement party with the caption, “Love of my life 🙏 Last night was perfect… you could say I’m ready to #flipherlastname.” It’s a catchy hashtag riffing off his HGTV show, Flip or Flop, so we wonder if it will stick around for their wedding and all of the social media posts to follow?

The couple has been a united front since their first date. They’ve often talked about how it was a love-at-first-sight moment for them and they knew almost immediately that this relationship would take them down the aisle. The TV personalities have held off on getting married due to the pandemic, but with last weekend’s engagement party, we are probably getting closer to the actual date — and the day they become Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa.

