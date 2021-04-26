Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Had An Oscars Afterparty Reunion With Her Rumored Ex-Girlfriend

Michael Jackson’s 23-year-old daughter Paris Jackson may not have appeared at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, but she did manage to catch a few Oscars afterparties with some of her besties — and one woman with whom it’s rumored there may be something more. Jackson and model-actress Cara Delevingne got ready together and were spotted out at some of the night’s exclusive events, sparking new dating rumors after 2018 reports of a brief romance and Jackson’s recent split from boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. Whether sparks are flying or they’re just friends, these two certainly make a good-looking pair for a night of hitting the town.

For their going-out looks, Delevingne paired a tuxedo-inspired black-and-white top with black gloves, dark pants, and black stilettos and Jackson wore a long white gown with a high slit. Model Delevingne shared some photos of them getting ready on her Instagram feed (see here), while Jackson shared a look at the same photos to her Instagram story. The pair was later spotted laughing and climbing into a car together in photos obtained by Page Six.

Jackson and Delevingne first fueled romance rumors when they met at the MTV awards and were later seen attending holiday parties and dinners together, as well as sharing intimate nights in. Since, however, each has been romantically linked to others, and Jackson confirmed back in 2018 that she and Delevingne had never been exclusive.

As someone who grew up in the spotlight, we’re always happy when Jackson has close pals she can count on over the years — and whether it’s friendship or something more, we’re glad to see this relationship has lasted.

