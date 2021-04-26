Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Were Seen Getting Dinner at Their First-Date Restaurant

Curiously, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were already spotted dining together a little over a week after they broke up, but it doesn’t sound like we should expect a reconciliation anytime soon. Lopez seems firm in her decision to leave her ex-fiancé behind after cheating allegations hit him earlier this year, but they both seem to want to continue the JLo/A-Rod business decisions that successfully developed over their relationship.

A source told Page Six that the Friday night meeting at their first-date restaurant at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles may appear to be romantic on the surface, but Lopez was likely there for the business strategy. She happens to live in the neighborhood and it was a convenient place for them to meet. The dinner didn’t seem tense at all and the insider reported that there still seems to be “love and respect” between them.

That’s a totally different situation from the first time they dined at the L.A. hotspot when the A-listers weren’t sure if they were on a date or not. “I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date,” Lopez told Vanity Fair in 2017. “Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”

That romantic-comedy moment turned into an almost four-year relationship that elevated Rodriguez’s profile and cemented them as one of Hollywood’s power couples. Their on-again, off-again wedding due to the pandemic was also one of the most anticipated unions of 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans — and the former baseball player’s reported wandering eye got him into trouble.

Even if Rodriguez might be open to another shot at romance with her, it’s probably a safe bet that Lopez means it this time when she says “we are better as friends.”

