Halle Berry & Van Hunt Prove Their Love Is Here to Stay on the Oscars Red Carpet

Halle Berry always stuns on any red carpet, but she brought a very handsome date to this year’s Oscars ceremony: Van Hunt. The couple, who went Instagram official last September, are proving their love is as strong as ever. Berry decided to serve up a major look at the red carpet with a new bob haircut, a mauve gown and Hunt by her side.

Related story These Looks Turned the Most Heads on the Oscars Red Carpet Over the Past 50 Years

She shared cozy photos of the two of them snuggling together before they hit the red carpet. (See her Instagram photos here.) The first photo shows the loving duo gazing into each other’s eyes, but it’s the smoking hot way he’s looking at her — he’s totally into Berry.

She’s totally into him, too, calling him her “muse” in a recent social media tribute to him. And we know Berry’s been through it with her three marriages — love hasn’t come easy to her, so it’s wonderful to see her in such a happy place in her life. “All of those relationships were necessary for me,” she said in a 2017 Q&A at the City Summit and Gala. “We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful.”

Van Hunt and Halle Berry arrive at the Oscars AP.

For Berry to be in such a peaceful place with the musician at the age of 54 and have him fit right in with her two kids, daughter Nahla Aubry, 13, from her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo Martinez, 7, from her marriage to actor Olivier Martinez, is exactly where she wants to be in her personal life. Hunt seems to enjoy her home life, too.

“Their family has this ritual where, and I don’t think she would mind me saying it, they get together and have just a small acknowledgment of the day and so they, you know, they immersed me into that and welcomed me into that and it was just beautiful,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It was just thoughtful and considerate and sweet and that’s really the kind of person that she is, so, it was beautiful.”

And it’s beautiful to see Berry in such a healthy relationship. After all the struggles she went through earlier in her career, these two seem set for the long haul, well beyond the Oscars red carpet.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite celebrity exes on the Oscars red carpet.

