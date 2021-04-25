Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa’s Engagement Party Looks So Dreamy

Ever since Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa announced the news that they were engaged we’ve been excitedly keeping up with every hint and detail they’ve dropped about their dream wedding. While the couple has chosen to keep their wedding date a mystery, both Young and El Moussa have revealed that they want to keep the guest list pretty tight — and have a strict no exes allowed rule. Yesterday, the two took to Instagram to share pictures of their engagement party, and well, if it’s any indication as to what their nuptials will look like — we’re willing to bet it’s going to be nothing short of a lavish event.

Related story Gwen Stefani Just Revealed a Very Different Plan for Her Wedding With Blake Shelton

“Whole family’s here 💖,” Young wrote on her Instagram story. She added, “Wanted tonight to be intimate with close friends + family.” The reality TV star went on to document the rest of the day on her Instagram story, and boy oh boy did it look beautiful.

Instagram/ @heatherraeyoung

. Instagram/ @heatherraeyoung

Young, who stunned in an all-white jumpsuit topped off her look with a sleek high ponytail. Of course, the bride-to-be made sure she looked as elegant as can be and paired her outfit with diamond earrings and a pearl hair clip — so chic! As for the soon-to-be groom, El Moussa wore a blue tuxedo that complemented Young’s look beautifully.

As reported by People, Young and El Moussa had celebrated at an Italian steakhouse near the waterfront in Newport Beach, California. The location was a sentimental choice as it’s also near where the two met for the first time in 2019.

Instagram/ @heatherraeyoung

Instagram/ @heatherraeyoung

Among the people who many the couple’s exclusive guest list were Young’s Selling Sunset co-stars, including Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Strause, and Amanza Smith. Sweetly enough, El Moussa’s children with ex Christina Haack, Taylor and Brayden, also made a special appearance. Attendees were greeted to flutes filled with champagne and a personalized ice sculpture that read, “The El Moussas.”

We can’t wait to see what their future wedding will look like, and we’ll be patiently waiting for our invite in the mail.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who got engaged in 2020.

