Gwen Stefani Just Revealed a Very Different Plan for Her Wedding With Blake Shelton

As the music icons that we know Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to be, we expected no less than an absolute spectacle of a wedding. And up until this point, it seemed like that’s exactly what they had wanted, too. In an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Stefani revealed that she and Shelton had abandoned their original star-studded wedding plans, filled with legendary musical guest performers. Instead, the two love birds are hoping to have a simple and intimate gathering full of only the people that mean the most to them.

Related story All the Secret Celebrity Weddings That Were Impressively Kept Under Wraps

“We’re keeping it very simple. Really simple,” Stefani told the host. “I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It’ll be like my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though.”

“It’s going to be fun,” the “Cool” singer continued. “We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event]. It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.” Just a month ago, Shelton had excitedly mentioned that he would love to “have this amazing concert wedding,” when he guest-hosted on NBC News’ TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Of course, we’re left wondering what made the couple change their mind?

As COVID-19 still rages on, a huge part wedding simply just might not be in the cards for Stefani. It’s hard enough to plan a wedding without a global pandemic, so we can’t imagine the headache that would come with making sure everyone on their guest list was safe and following the correct protocols.

Even Shelton’s longtime friend Adam Levine has been cut from their musical wedding lineup. Speaking to Meyers, Stefani said, “I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding. But the thing is, I feel like we’re not going to have a wedding band. She added, “I feel like we’re just going to go with a playlist.”

It might not be the extravaganza we were hoping to live vicariously through everyone’s Instagram stories, but honestly, the main event will always be Shelton and Stefani walk down the aisle. And who knows, maybe the couple will end up having two weddings after all.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who got engaged in 2020.

