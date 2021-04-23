Those New Paparazzi Photos of Meghan Markle & Archie May Have Been Intended to Anger Kate Middleton Fans

There was some curious timing of the photo the palace shared ahead of Prince Louis’ third birthday and the paparazzi photos of a pregnant Meghan Markle with Archie. They were both released on the same day and the royal conspiracy theorists think it might have been done to anger Kate Middleton.

One Twitter user noted that the paparazzi shots of Meghan and Archie out and about in Montecito, California were taken on Wednesday and that it was possible “the Murdoch press purchased it” in order “to coincide with The Prince Louis birthday photo.” They believe the timing was “intentional.” Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, which includes U.K. publications like The Sun and The Times, along with U.S. publications like the New York Post, traditionally features stories that are pro-monarchy. The exclusive photos of Meghan and Archie were shared by the New York Post‘s Page Six, so many Sussex fans see this as a tactical move by the media.

The paparazzi photos of Meghan & Archie were taken yesterday. The Murdoch press purchased it & have intentionally released it today to coincide with The Prince Louis birthday photo. This was intentional. — Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) April 22, 2021

Kate’s fans think it was a stab in the back by Meghan to intentionally sabotage the release of Prince Louis’ birthday photos knowing that the palace traditionally shares the photo the day before the actual birth date. That sounds unusually cruel for someone to do, especially since Meghan is a mom herself and would understand how special those moments are. But the skeptics are on Twitter can’t be silenced and will only believe that the Duchess of Sussex is spending her days crafting revenge on the palace instead of raising a toddler and enjoying her third trimester with her second child.

Is it just a coincidence that after all this time avoiding the press in California Meghan & Archie managed to get papped and the photos are released the same day as Prince Louis’ 3rd birthday and the usual birthday photos are released by Kate and William ??? — Linda (@swanage123) April 23, 2021

What both sides have to remember is that the media is profiting off this royal feud and likes to stoke the flames as much as possible because it keeps everyone buying their publications and clicking on their links. Meghan was quite adamant in the Oprah Winfrey interview that the media is shaping “a narrative of a hero and a villain” and honestly, everyone is buying into it. “She’s a good person,” the Duchess of Sussex told Winfrey about Kate. “So much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”

If 2 pap photos are overshadowing a birthday photoshoot then yall need to take that up with God cause it aint Meghan and Archie's fault pic.twitter.com/MVG6dBMm8p — ꪖꪀᧁꫀꪶ (@Sussex__Archive) April 22, 2021

The theory that the press played a big hand in this timing is one that holds a lot of weight because it keeps the feud going, it keeps the headlines juicy and it keeps the chatter on social media fiery. We all can agree that the timing stinks, but hopefully, we can all see we are falling right into the narrative that is being orchestrated by the press — not Kate or Meghan.

