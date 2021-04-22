Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Newsletters
Newsletters

Sarah Michelle Gellar Hasn’t Aged a Day Since Buffy in This Stunning New Bikini Photo

Daisy Maldonado
Sarah Michelle Gellar
AP.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns in Bikini
Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns in Bikini
Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns in Bikini
Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns in Bikini
View Gallery 27 Images

It’s been 24 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer graced our screens for the first time, but you wouldn’t know it by taking a look at Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar’s recent post. Yep, now that bright and warmer days are becoming more of a regular occurrence, Gellar has been enjoying some time soaking up the sun in the most fabulous of ways. Yesterday, the mom of two took to Instagram to share that she would be taking some much need me-time away from her kids and embarked on a relaxing vacation. And just in case you’re wondering how that’s been going, Gellar posted a quick pic of herself in a black string bikini looking as stunning as ever. Seriously, how is it that she looks just as amazing as she did decades ago?!

“Yup… I remember how to do this,” Gellar captioned her post. She added, “(I was actually concerned I wouldn’t remember how to relax but thankfully it’s like riding a bike).” Turns out, taking a jaw-droppingly steamy pic also comes naturally for Gellar.

This whole picture gives off big don’t call, don’t text I’m-on-vacation vibes and we love that Gellar is enjoying her time away from home. In the post, Gellar can be seen standing chest-deep in an empty pool as she flashes a gentle smile with her eyes closed. Gellar’s vacation looks so serene, and with no people in the background, it looks like she has the whole place booked for herself.

Since Gellar didn’t exactly share more details, we’re left with a couple of questions. Namely, where is this dreamy location and how do we achieve this level of peace?!

Also, we’re wondering who took this picture of the blonde beauty… is her hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. on the trip with her, or has Gellar learned the art of self-timer pics? Looks like we’ll just have to keep an eye out for more of Gellar’s vacay pics to find out!

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad