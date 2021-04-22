Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea Has Grown So Much in This Rare New Photo

When it comes to showing off their babies on social media, there are tons of celebrity parents who understandably choose to keep that side of their life private. Among those protective parents are Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, who, until now, had opted for a less-is-more approach when it came to sharing snaps of their 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. They’re still being cautious not to reveal too much, but Shayk’s latest Instagram post features a special surprise appearance from Lea and we can’t believe how much she’s grown.

Related story Celebrity Kids Who Are All Grown Up, Then & Now

The snap features a glammed-up Shayk posing in a black cut-out dress that shows off her abs, paired with a matching fur coat and some nude booties. As always, Shayk looks absolutely stunning. To the right of the frame, Shayk’s followers were able to catch a glimpse of the former couple’s sweet baby girl tugging her mom’s hand. And it seems as though the impromptu photoshoot was a family affair, as Shayk revealed in the caption that it was Cooper who was behind the camera. “🖤My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry. 📷by daddy,” the model captioned her post.

There are so many things to love about this photo, frankly, we don’t even know where to start. First off, it feels like just yesterday that we heard the news that Lea had arrived into the world, and now she’s old enough to crash her mom’s photoshoot. Oh, how time flies!

Not only is Cooper proving to be an excellent co-parent but it seems as though he’s also being just as great as an ex. (I mean seriously, how many exes do you know that would still voluntarily take photos of you looking this hot for the ‘gram?!)

Cooper and Shayk broke off their four-year relationship in 2019, and have since remained amicable friends and co-parents. It’s so great to see the two get along so well.

Perhaps Shayk can switch roles and snap a pic with Lea and Cooper in their next IG photo. Here’s hoping!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.