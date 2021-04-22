Jennifer Lopez Has Found Support in This Surprising Ex Amid Alex Rodriguez Breakup

Jennifer Lopez may have left her fans (and even Alex Rodriguez himself) reeling when she confirmed the end of her engagement in an emotional statement this April, but the superstar herself has had to do her best to keep her cool. With a jam-packed calendar that includes finishing filming new movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, Lopez has had one secret ingredient that’s made staying sane possible while also making sure her kids are able to comfortably process her separation from Rodriguez and his daughters Natasha and Ella. According to a new report, it’s ex-husband and dad to twins Max and Emme Marc Anthony who’s been Lopez’s biggest source of support as she weathers this breakup — and in the modern world, isn’t that exactly what our exes-slash-co-parents are supposed to do?

A source tell People that Lopez has two main sources of comfort as she processes her personal turmoil: her kids and Anthony.

“Jennifer is doing well…The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest,” the source claims. “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.”

Lopez married Anthony in 2004 after a whirlwind romance on the heels of her engagement to Ben Affleck; they separated in 2011 and Lopez got primary custody of their kids as Anthony went on to marry model Shannon De Lima. Anthony has four other kids from previous relationships: sons Cristian, Ryan, and Chase, and daughter Arianna. He and Lopez seem to have done admirable work in the past decade to repair hurt feelings from their split and create stability in their kids’ lives, including Anthony being able to step up now and let Lopez know everything’s under control when she gets overwhelmed.

Every marriage is different — and as we’re increasingly learning, so is every happily ever after. Lopez’s good relationship with Anthony now is a great reminder of how seriously she takes her family relationships as she takes some distance from Rodriguez and his daughters to heal.

