Madonna’s Grown-Up Daughter Lourdes Leon Reminds Us She’s a Dancer With These New Photos

If there’s one thing we love, it’s celebrity kids making a splash in their own way — and Madonna and her ex Carlos Leon’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, is one rising star we just can’t get enough of. Like her mother, Lourdes has an effortless cool-girl vibe that we could only dream of emulating. A natural beauty, Lourdes Leon’s recent shoot with Vanity Fair showcased the name the young starlet is making for herself in the world, and we couldn’t be more proud of her. (See more photos here). While you might recognize Lourdes from her recent photoshoots with top name brands like Marc Jacobs and Juicy Couture, one thing you may not know is that she’s also a trained dancer.

Speaking about her passion for dance, the 24-year-old told the outlet that her mom was just as supportive of her daughter’s dreams as fans would hope. At only three years old, Lourdes began taking ballet classes, and Madonna quickly became Lourdes’s biggest cheerleader. “My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential,” Leon said.

Credit: Adrienne Raquel/ Vanity Fair Adrienne Raquel/Vanity Fair

In a bustier top, tights, and heels, Leon shows off her figure while flashing a pouty look at the camera — and it’s a look that’s she’s all but mastered in her work as of late. It’s clear she’s already a pro when it comes to modeling, but luckily, Leon has also gotten the chance to use her dancing skills in her work.

In a campaign for Stella McCartney, she was able to choreograph and co-direct the campaign for McCartney’s collaboration with Adidas. With more creative control, she told Vanity Fair that the opportunity was a “welcome project” because “it’s been really hard as a dancer in the time of COVID.”

Dancing, modeling, perhaps even following up in her mom’s footsteps and taking on singing — we’re rooting for Leon to continue doing whatever it is she loves, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.

