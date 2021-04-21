Jennifer Lopez Makes a Surprise Appearance in Alex Rodriguez’s Birthday Tribute to His Daughter Ella

When a breakup happens, it’s hard to let go of all of the memories attached. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s four-year-long romance officially came to an end last week when they announced the news in a statement to Today — leaving fans crushed. While we loved seeing the extravagant romantic gestures the ex-power couple frequently displayed, it’s perhaps even more devastating to accept the fact that the beautiful blended family they had carefully eased into over the years is no more. And Rodriguez’s birthday tribute to his daughter Ella only further highlights this heartbreaking point. In a lengthy video montage dedicated to the new teen, Rodriguez featured a couple of images of Ella with Lopez, and it’s sure to make you emotional.

“13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever,” Rodriguez, whose player number on the New York Yankees was 13, began his caption. “I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!”

“Ella – everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny,” Rodriguez continued. “I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. ❤️ Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart! 🎂 🎉 “

Around the 0:30 mark, Lopez can be seen embracing Ella in a stunning black-and-white photo. The Hustlers star is seen again at the 1:01 mark sitting side-by-side with his daughter.

It’s impossible not to feel for Lopez’s twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Ella and Natasha as their respective families work to navigate their new lives without one another. Ultimately, the two parents have always had their children’s best interests in mind, and their decision to break up was surely not taken lightly.

We’re sending both families so much love, and wishing a very happy birthday to Ella.

