Chrissy Teigen Admits Khloé Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Was a Revelation For Her Too

Like many of us, Chrissy Teigen had mixed emotions seeing the internet chaos that unfolded when a photo of Khloé Kardashian was leaked online. ICYMI: when an unfiltered and untouched bikini photo of Kardashian was accidentally posted by an assistant, which led to the Kardashian management team frantically scrambling to remove it completely from the web. Kardashian looks nothing short of stunning, but ultimately, she took to Instagram to candidly let the world know how insecure that photo made her feel in relation to today’s unrealistic beauty standards — a feeling anyone who uses social media knows all too well. When asked by a fan on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Teigen admitted how conflicted she felt by the incident, and how she actually wound up talking about it in therapy while addressing her own body image issues.

“I went like a million different ways with it, and I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like,” Teigen told Cohen.

Teigen went on to address the work Kardashian has put into her body. “You get frustrated because, I look at Khloé and, of course, I’m like, ‘You’re so beautiful. You’re so strong.’ And the change that she’s made to her body, she’s so proud of and everybody’s so proud of. And you want someone to be like, ‘Fuck yes, this is my body — in any light.'”

“At the same time, I’m like, ‘My God, anyone’s able to say and have any kind of portrayal of their body that they want people to see.’ If she didn’t want that photo to be out, she didn’t want that photo to be out, and that’s fine too,” Teigen explained. “I think there can be two truths, and I think the Internet often forgets there are two truths.”

The Cravings chef shared that she’s struggled with her own body image in the past, and added that if a photo similar to Kardashian’s ever went viral, she would “want people to know that this is a strong, powerful photo of myself and I’m proud of it.”

It’s frustrating to see someone as beautiful as Teigen admit that she’s been insecure about her body, but it only highlights how damaging constantly seeing the perfectly filtered image on social media can be for everyone.

Ultimately, we love that Teigen was able to candidly share her opinion with the rest of us and we’re hoping that this incident with Kardashian can be a step forward to more broadly talking about how Instagram isn’t reality, and we look amazing just the way we are.

