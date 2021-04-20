This Royal Expert Thinks Prince Harry’s Cold Royal Reception Is Proof He & Meghan Markle Won’t Last

Lady Colin Campbell, royal expert and author of biographies like Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, had a different interpretation than most when watching the funeral proceedings for the late Prince Philip, Duke of Ediinburgh. While many looked for a moment of reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry, Campbell appears to have had a different reunion on her mind — that of Harry and the royal family at large. In a comment to Page Six‘s Cindy Adams, Campbell contended that Harry’s cold reception from the royal family was proof that he and wife Meghan wouldn’t “last.”

Campbell appears to argue that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex went a step too far with the accusations in her Oprah interview, the most damning of which dealt with the royal family’s racism, handling of mental health, and concern for their safety.

“She and Harry won’t last. Once she became the royal Duchess of Sussex, it was off with everyone’s head,” she reportedly told Adams. “Since fallout from the Oprah piece, her name’s mud throughout the Commonwealth, even in the islands. This wrong-footed woman stated untruths. She couldn’t keep her mouth shut. Knowing some statements could not be massaged into reality, Harry went along. Not pleased, he knew they were not true. They were not already married three days before the big wedding. There’s a difference between fact and fiction. He knows the difference in a real ceremony. As did the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

In the Oprah interview, Prince Harry points out why he thinks Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were both rejected by the royal family.https://t.co/nDKZhljYLU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 8, 2021

Here, Campbell refers to Meghan’s claim that she and Harry had married in secret three days prior to their public wedding, when in fact they’d had a small ceremony but were not legally wed. Thus far, this is the only claim from the Sussexes’ interview that we know to be untrue. Campbell alleging that Harry has knowingly endorsed lies about the royal family doesn’t have any basis in the truth that we know of, and goes against the royal’s frequent assertions that he had his own reasons for wanting to get the truth out.

Campbell’s claim that Meghan and Harry “won’t last” unfortunately falls in line with previous work critical of the Sussexes and suspicions of their ambitions on a global stage. But while Harry may be shaken by the relative chill with which his family received him, it’s going to take a lot more than the estrangement he initiated to get him to regret marrying Meghan Markle — in our humble opinion.

