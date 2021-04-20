Kourtney Kardashian’s Thumb-Sucking Video Was Just a Warm-Up For This New ‘Rough Sex’ Pic

It seems that the passion between hot new couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian will never burn out. There is no doubt that these two are super comfortable together (dare we say a little too comfortable?). They kind of remind us of that high school couple who couldn’t keep their hands off one another, and yet, we’re genuinely happy to see these two so in love. Kardashian hasn’t shied away from sharing photos with Barker and is very public with their relationship, but his recent birthday appreciation post that included an NSFW thumb sucking video of Kourtney herself definitely raised the bar for PDA, and the eldest Kardashian just met it. In a new Instagram story, Kourtney posted a pic of herself posing in panties labeled “oui” with a very simple caption: “Rough sex: Love it or leave it?”

If you thought that finger-sucking video Barker posted for her birthday was scandalous, just wait until you get a load of this (see the photo here). From the “Oui” stitched in red to her unbuttoned jeans, it’s highly scandalous, especially by Kourt’s standards — and we can guess her answer to the question what’s written on her underwear.

Honestly, we love that Kourtney feels free enough to express herself sexually and it seems that her relationship with Barker is centered around love, excitement, and yeah, probably lots of sex. We’re happy for them, and can’t wait to see what they get into next — which, from their Instagrams, it seems like we definitely will.

