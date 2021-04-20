Donald Trump Jr.’s New Advisory Role to Dad Donald Trump May Signify a Power Shake-Up Among Siblings

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former POTUS Donald J. Trump, has reportedly been promoted to a senior adviser role within the Trump family’s inner circle, after years in which sibling Ivanka Trump, along with husband Jared Kushner, was the one to hold that title while their father was in the White House (this is a good time to listen to Demi Adejuyigbe’s alternate Succession theme song, if you’ve never heard it.) A new CNN report suggests that Trump Jr.’s ideas have gained prominence as Kushner has newly sought distance from his father-in-law’s political ambitions, and some have suggested that Trump Jr.’s influence is already noticeable in recent statements by the former POTUS.

CNN cites multiple sources close to Trump or his political organization as confirming Trump Jr.’s newfound influence, pointing to Trump’s newly vocal opposition to transgender athletes during his February appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference as one example of where Trump Jr. had successfully convinced his father to address the issue.

“Don has the pulse of the base and knows where the energy of the party is, so he’s sort of the go-to person now on a lot of political things,” one Trump aide told CNN.

“He was always fighting for the cause big-picture wise,” a source close to Trump Jr. added, “but now Don is taking more of a leading role in shaping the political direction of Trump’s post-presidency.”

This advisory role includes helping Trump determine which GOP candidates to endorse in the upcoming 2022 midterm election and helping his father decide which issues to highlight in his rhetoric to the public, reportedly urging him to address issues like “cancel culture” about which he believes Trump’s base will be especially passionate. With a recent move down to a $9.7 million Florida mansion a stone’s throw away from Mar-a-Lago, Trump Jr.’s new closeness to his father sounds like it’s working out in more ways than one.

As Trump toys with the idea of another presidential campaign, it would appear that Trump Jr. is most likely to lead its messaging — meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and husband Kushner have signed on as senior advisers to nonprofit America First Policy Initiative. Sure, the organization parrots Trump’s ideas in all but name, but the missing name is important — it’s a name Ivanka has always been happy to use in the past, whether she’s representing the family, brand, or administration. For whatever reason, the Trump name may come to be more associated with Don Jr. than Ivanka over this next year — and we wonder if former POTUS Donald Trump has a reason for that change.

SheKnows has reached out to Donald Trump Jr.’s representative for comment.

