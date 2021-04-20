Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas’ Daughter Carys Douglas Stuns in New Photos For Her 18th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Carys Zeta Douglas! Watching your children grow up is definitely bittersweet. There’s no doubt that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are proud of their children Carys and Dylan Douglas, who both have plans to follow in their parents’ footsteps, but it can still be sad to see how quickly time passes. Zeta-Jones occasionally shares a quick snapshot of the family on Instagram to let us in on the family fun, and to celebrate daughters Carys Douglas’ birthday, she did the same. Mom Zeta-Jones posted some beautiful pictures of her little girl — and in the photo that shows her all grown up, Douglas looks so much like her stunning mother.

She shared the pictures on Instagram, writing a sweet message to Douglas. “Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me.” In both photos, Douglas’s resemblance to her mama is uncanny.

She went on to share the sweet message her daughter sent her, “At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years. You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor……very important…. is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama.” What a heartfelt, beautiful message to voice to your daughter.

We can only imagine what great things are in Douglas’ future. Who knows? Maybe she’ll get to act alongside her parents on screen. Now wouldn’t that be cool to watch?

