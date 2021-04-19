Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Flashes a Cheeky Smile While Showing Off New Butt Tattoo in a Bikini Photo

Ireland Baldwin definitely marches to the beat of her own drum. Alec Baldwin’s 25-year-old daughter is not afraid to show some skin, post some sexy pictures, and speak her mind. Although the father and daughter have had a bit of a rocky relationship, it seems that they have started to put the past behind them. We can only imagine how difficult it must have been to grow up in the public eye — but there’s no doubt that Baldwin is independent and completely her own woman, and her latest Instagram is further proof that she is one spontaneous lady.

Related story Suri Cruise & Mom Katie Holmes Are Inseparable in These Rare Photos For the Teen’s Birthday

Ireland took to Instagram to share her latest tattoo, a cowboy boot with the word “yeehaw” written above it. Her cheeky caption read, “Taking more time off of Instagram buttttt I got a new tattoo because I ❤️ impulsive decisions.”

OK, we want to know the inspiration behind this tattoo. Maybe there’s a connection to those cowgirl boots she wore on her Instagram a couple years ago? Maybe she just loves all things country? She seems happy with those impulsive decisions and that’s all that matters, right? She’s an adult who is responsible for making her own choices. And her fans and followers seem to be loving it; one commented, “BUTTTT impulsive decisions are awesome!!! Love the tat 💖”

We just have to say, we can’t wait to see what other fun decisions she makes, and what new projects are on the horizon for her. We have a feeling whatever it is, it’ll be full of excitement. Who knows, maybe she’ll even act alongside her dad… now wouldn’t that be fun to watch?

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

.