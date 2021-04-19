Prince William Reportedly Insisted He Not Walk Next to Prince Harry at the Royal Funeral

If anyone was wondering who is holding the biggest grudge after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, it looks like we have our answer: Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge is reportedly the one who requested that cousin Peter Phillips walk between the two of them at their grandfather’s funeral on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

Related story Prince Harry Is Hitting Ignore on These Angry Demands From Prince William

William isn’t the only one who gave Harry the cold shoulder since his arrival back in the U.K.: Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were not interested in engaging with the former senior royal either, per Daily Mail‘s source. They are doing it out of “a deep sense of protection towards the Queen” and reportedly feel nothing but “resentment” toward Harry for the debacle. The overall sentiment is that he “behaved appallingly” by betraying the palace with his shocking revelations.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was laid to rest today. Here are the most moving photos from his funeral. https://t.co/nHdUSS1itf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 17, 2021

Harry does have one sympathetic family member and that’s Prince Andrew, who went through a similar situation when he was married Sarah Ferguson. She never quite fit in the family and his uncle understands what “it feels to be the outsider,” Daily Mail reports. But that feeling might not last since William and Harry had a cordial conversation publicly as they exited the church, and they had an “unproductive” private talk after Prince Philip’s funeral.

William seems to want to punish his brother just a little longer for his supposed misdeeds, but maybe not long enough for the feud to linger into the summer, when they are unveiling the Princess Diana statue. ITV presenter, and personal friend of Harry’s, Tom Bradby, thinks reconciliation is in sight — especially after the two were spotted casually conversing post-funeral. “Funerals are a time of reconciliation and that’s a sight, let’s be honest, that many wanted to see,” he told the Daily Mail. “Not least the family itself.”

For William, he’s going to have to find a way to forgive his brother and try to see his perspective. For Harry, it’s going to be about proving that his intentions with the interview were an honest way to shed light on the palace’s blind spots when it comes to racism. In the end, though, it’s about mending fences to help mend Queen Elizabeth’s broken heart.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.

