Suri Cruise & Mom Katie Holmes Are Inseparable in These Rare Photos For the Teen’s Birthday

Happy Birthday Suri Cruise! It feels like just yesterday Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter was a playful five-year-old. Now, she’s already celebrated her 15th birthday and it’s reminding us just how fast time flies by…even in quarantine. It’s no doubt that Suri and Holmes have a close relationship, and it seems that quarantine has only made these two closer. Let’s be honest, with Holmes as your mom, we think it would be pretty hard not to grow close to her. In celebration of her daughters fifteenth year, Holmes took to Instagram to share some rare throwback photos of her daughter and best friend Suri and it totally put us in our feels.

Holmes posted three black-and-white photos (see here), two of which showed Holmes embracing Suri. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!” Holmes wrote under these photos of her and Suri looking like besties. We also can’t believe it, Katie. Over the years, Holmes has been very vocal about her decision to leave her daughter out of the press as much as possible, so when we saw this birthday post, we just had to share it with you. What’s better than an update on one of our favorite celeb kids? One we know is 100% mom-approved, like these photos from Holmes.

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise in 2018 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Fans had to share their excitement about the rare new pictures — and their amazement at how grown up she is already: “From the cute little girl to a beautiful teenager. Happy Birthday Suri!” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Impossible! Wasn’t she born like yesterday? She’s gorgeous like her momma. Happy Birthday Suri. 🎂 She will be driving soon. 🚗 😬”

We cannot wait to see more snippets of Suri as she grows up. We have a feeling she’s as lovely as her mama, and who knows? Maybe she’ll even become an action star like dad Tom Cruise. At only 15 years old, anything is possible for Suri Cruise.

