Dwayne Johnson’s Birthday Tribute to His Daughter Tiana Has Us Feeling Emotional

If there’s one thing we’ll never get tired of seeing, it’s a proud girl dad. It’s never not adorable to see a doting father proudly gush over how much he loves his daughter, and Dwayne Johnson is one dad who makes sure he does so regularly. Behind the tough exterior and muscular build, “The Rock” is a total softie when it comes to his daughters Simone, Jasmin, and Tiana. And for Tiana’s — or as he affectionately calls her “Tia” — third birthday today, Johnson took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message that proves just how much he adores her.

Related story Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor Is Growing Up Into Mom’s Twin in This Rare Family Photo With All 3 Kids

“Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana 💕💝🎂,” Johnson began his caption. “Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy.” In the photo, the celeb dad is seen with an adorably wholesome smile as he wraps his arm around Tia, who stares directly at the camera.

“I always, ‘got you,'” Johnson continued. “Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — ‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?'”

The pure love here is totally warming our hearts. It’s already so precious to see a notoriously tough action movie star so enamored with his daughter in the photo, but his words highlight the big heart he truly has. It’s evident how much he values his role as a father and his family with his wife Lauren Hashian.

And now that Tia is apparently finally registering that her dad is the voice of Maui in Moana, we’re hoping we get more duets of the father-daughter duo belting songs from the Disney soundtrack in the future. Happy Birthday, Tia!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity moms who are close with their stepkids.