Sharon Osbourne Just Called Out Prince Harry’s White Privilege & It’s Not a Good Look

Oh, Sharon Osbourne — have you learned anything? In an attempt to salvage her reputation after defending Piers Morgan and his continued racist remarks about Meghan Markle, the former The Talk co-host somehow managed to come out of her first public interview since she left the TV show looking even worse. In an interview with Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, Osbourne swiftly denied claims that she was a racist all while she (once again) chose to defend Morgan before describing her former co-hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete — who recently came forward with allegations that Osbourne had used racial slurs during their time on The Talk — as “disgruntled ladies.” But that’s not all, Osbourne then decided it was a wise choice to slam Prince Harry for his “white privilege” and refuted the idea that racism contributed to the royal family’s overall poor treatment of Markle. Needless to say — it was a lot to take in.

While Morgan had previously claimed that the Duchess of Sussex lied about experiencing racism as a royal member, Osbourne thought it would be best to now add her own two cents. “They are notoriously non-huggy,” Osbourne told Mahler of the royals, adding of Markle, “I get it, because of her age. She’s from a different generation.” Hmm… chalking up the family’s unfortunate treatment of the Duchess as simply being from a “different generation” is an odd way of excusing racism. Not to mention, saying the royals come from a “different generation” also conveniently ignores their colonial ties that are rooted in racism.

“You know when they say white privilege? You know, right there with Harry. Right there. He is the poster boy,” Osbourne declared. “So you know, he sits there and says daddy cut him off and he’s not on the wages anymore and he was boohooing about it.” It’s important to note that Prince Harry being disappointed by the disturbing questions about Archie’s skin tone and being left with no security detail despite death threats coming his family’s way isn’t exactly making a fuss out of nothing.

Osbourne continued, “You can’t feel empathy for that. Because you’re a healthy, bright, educated young man.” She added, “You can do whatever you want to do. Your life is your own.” One might argue that Osbourne’s ability to still have any career, despite the alarming accusations made against her, would be the very definition of white privilege.

As Osbourne says, it’s hard to feel empathy for someone who doesn’t see the extent of their privilege, and it’s clear that she still just doesn’t get it.

