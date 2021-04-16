Karlie Kloss Finally Shared a Photo of Her Baby — & Revealed His Name

During the course of her pregnancy, Karlie Kloss made the decision to keep most of the experience strictly to herself and away from social media. So when she and her husband Joshua Kushner finally welcomed their little one into the world back in March, we weren’t exactly shocked that the new mom had chosen once again not to immediately post the news on Instagram. But now that’s she a month into new-mom bliss, Kloss has shared a beautiful picture of her baby online and it has our hearts absolutely melting. Not only did the model share a first peek at her son, but she also revealed her baby’s name: Levi Joseph.

Related story Hilary Duff Shared Baby Mae's Photo a Week Late for Such a Relatable Reason

In the Instagram photo, Kloss is seen holding her baby’s adorable tiny hand as she proudly sports a ring that reads “Mama.” The doting mom captioned her picture simply, “Levi Joseph 💙 3.11.21.”

Of course, the comments soon after began flooding with excited replies from Kloss’ A-lister friends. Fellow Victoria’s Secret models Adriana Lima and Lily Aldridge chimed in to send love to the mom with Aldridge writing, “Cutieeeeee I can’t wait to meet him ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ,” while Lima sweetly commented: “Congratulations mama.”

Ashley Graham also congratulated Kloss and replied, “😭I can’t wait to meet you Levi!! Play dates are going to be so fun!!” So cute!

We’re definitely hoping that Levi’s future play date with Graham’s one-year-old son Isaac is one instance where Kloss makes an exception and documents the whole thing on Instagram — because we would love to see photos of the adorableness that is sure to come out of it.

Until that happens though, we’re betting that Kloss is enjoying every bit of her quality time with Levi and her husband; and we’re sending the family so much love.

Looking for baby name suggestions? Check out these celebrity baby name picks:

