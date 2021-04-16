How to Watch This Year’s ACM Awards Hosted by Keith Urban & Mickey Guyton For Free

The 56th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards are airing this Sunday, April 18th, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and we can’t wait another minute for the biggest and best night in country music to arrive. Co-hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the star-studded show includes an opening performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” by Elle King and Miranda Lambert, followed by performances from Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett, and so many more of your country-croonin’ faves. Even better, this is the first year the show will be partnering with Paramount+ — which means wherever you are in the US, you can stream the ACMs live and for free.

If the prospect of Maren Morris singing “Chasing After You” with hubby Ryan Hurd isn’t enough to excite you, we’ll bet this is: Presenters include legendary country stars including Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, and, oh yes, Dolly Parton. They’ve got Dolly, they’ve got Carrie, and we really can’t rule out a surprise Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton duet — so, we’ll see you Sunday night.

How to Watch the ACM Awards

For those of us with cable connections, Sunday night’s viewing will be a simple matter of flipping to CBS — and for anyone else interested in watching, it’s really not more complicated (and did we mention it’s free?). By signing up for Paramount+’s free seven-day trial, you can access the live show at no cost, and that’s not the only streaming service offering access: Youtube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV all offer access to the show on Sunday night too.

After a year when live music and red carpets have been stripped away, each awards show brings us a little bit closer back to old normal — where celebs can gather and celebrate the best of the year without the rest of us holding our breath and worrying about safety. At a show when we can safely hope most involved are vaccinated, we’re excited to see what kind of setup has been possible.

