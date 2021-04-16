Tiger Woods Has Seen a Breakthrough in His Crash Recovery at Home

You know how they say that laughter is the best medicine? It’s objectively not true, but anyone who’s ever been sick can tell you that keeping your spirits high can go a long way in making you feel better, which ultimately is what healing is all about. That’s why a new report on pro golfer Tiger Woods’ recovery condition after his car accident two months ago has us feeling so hopeful: it seems that, now that Woods has finally been able to return home after his stay in the hospital following an intensive surgical procedure, Woods’ spirits are picking up, and we’re hopeful that the rest of him will soon follow.

An Us Weekly source claims that Woods is at the stage of recovery where he’s beginning to see progress and is feeling hopeful: “Tiger is in better spirits now than he was directly following the accident. He’s seen progress in his recovery, is back at home and is hopeful.”

Woods was pulled out of his SUV using a tool called the “jaws of life” following his accident earlier this year, the cause of which was recently released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as speeding. In mid-March, he updated his fans when he was finally released from the hospital.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he began his Twitter statement. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks…I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

With his spirits high and his loved ones nearby, we hope things are looking up for Woods.

