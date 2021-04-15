Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas’ Grown-Up Kids Carys & Dylan Are Eager to Embrace Their Star Status

When you’re born into an acting legacy like the Douglas family, you know that drama is in your blood. It looks like Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones’ two kids, son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17, are going to be following in mom and dad’s Hollywood footsteps. Their offspring have the support of the two Oscar winners, but Jones knows her kids are walking into the entertainment industry possibly wiser than some of their peers.

“They know what celebritydom is,” Catherine told the Today Show. “They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that.” And because they know the pitfalls of fame, including their father’s substance abuse, their parents’ marital difficulties and their half-brother Cameron Douglas’ jail sentence for drug offenses, Dylan and Carys can hopefully avoid that same fate. “And so they’ve had that discussion and they’re still not deterred, so I just presume that it’s in the cards and I’m very excited to see whatever journey they happen to go on,” Jones explained.

What Catherine is most proud of is her children’s love for studying the art of acting. They aren’t relying upon nepotism to get them acting work even though it will probably get their foot in the door every time. Even if the Douglas dynasty does get them work, Dylan and Carys are making sure they have the acting chops to back it up. “Their passion is about acting as a craft and they’ve done every theater camp,” she said. “My kids went off to summer camp every year, to theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say.”

With Dylan currently in college and Carys about to enter her freshman year of college in the fall, we might get to see the family act together in the future. It wouldn’t be out of the question since their grandfather, Kirk Douglas, their dad and Cameron starred in the 2003 comedy film, It Runs in the Family, and Michael and Catherine worked on the 2000 crime drama, Traffic. And maybe one of their children will add another Oscar statue to the Douglas mantel.

