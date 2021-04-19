If there’s one thing that comes to mind when we think of Kate Hudson, it’s family. As a part of an acting dynasty with mom Goldie Hawn, stepdad Kurt Russell, and brother Oliver Hudson, this group has shared their talents with us for decades. Kate’s bubbly personality wins us over every single time and that carries over to her home life.

Related story Kate Hudson’s Sons Ryder & Bingham Are Double Trouble in This Photo From a Family Playdate

Sure, it’s a bit complicated with three different dads to her three children: son Ryder Robinson, 17, from her first marriage to Chris Robinson, son Bingham Hawn, 9, from her former fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, 2, from her current relationship with Danny Fujikawa. But if there’s anyone who can not only make blending a family and co-parenting work rather seamlessly — and make it look rather breezy — it’s Kate.

“You know, I’ve got multiple dads; I’ve got kids all over the place,” she joked on Sunday Today. “The only expectations I really have that are really high in my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, I just let it go. I do it. I work my ass off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

Her best is pretty good because it always looks like her house is the “fun” home in the neighborhood — you know, the one where everyone wants to hang. There’s a lot of joy with kids, parents, grandparents, and dogs creating controlled chaos. But even if we think Kate is hip, we have to remember that she has a teen in her house, who is probably reminding her every day that she’s not so cool. We appreciate that her just-like-us moments kind of resemble ours, even if we don’t have a Hollywood pedigree.

So on her birthday today, we celebrate an actress, a mom, a dog mom, a girlfriend, and a daughter, who is doing a great job of putting her family before any Hollywood red carpet. Let’s take an insider’s look at Kate’s family life.

That Hollywood legacy

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell David Edwards / MEGA.

Kate and Goldie might be mother and daughter, but they could pass for sisters with their good genes and gorgeous smiles — and you know a Hawn family laugh when you hear it. Even though Kate is estranged from her birth father, Bill Hudson, Kurt stepped up and became that father figure in her life.

No sibling rivalry here

Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson Gamepiks Only/MEGA.

Kate and big brother Oliver are both actors, but there’s no rivalry here — only Sibling Revelry. The duo has a successful podcast that features a laid-back conversation about family bonds and dynamics between siblings.

Trying to get that perfect family photo

Like any mom, she’s trying to capture every moment of her kids’ lives, and it’s hard when all three of them are at different stages: teen, elementary schooler, and toddler. No one is going to sit still for even a moment, but we love that she shares every squirmy, joyous photo with us.

Happiest at home

Kate always looks glamorous on the red carpet, but we appreciate that she looks happiest at home with her kids. It’s never a perfectly polished image on her highly curated social media page — it’s always a slice of life that we can relate to.

Even the dogs love their Hudson home

Kate’s home is already filled with furry friends, including Cody the Australian Shepherd and Walter the Shihszu, but her family recently adopted a Doberman. She dubbed their new dog, “Our Foster Fail” on her Instagram Story via People in March. No word on the new puppy’s name, but we know he liked what he saw in his foster family and decided Kate was his new mom.

She makes co-parenting look easy

OK, co-parenting is anything but easy, but she is making it work. Her situation is complex with three different dads to her three children, but it’s a learning process and she’s open about the progress her family has made. When she broke up with Bingham’s dad, Matt Bellamy, they talked through their concerns for their son. “One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, ‘I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he’s gaining something, not losing something,'” Kate told Women’s Health. “I’m really lucky. I’ve got lots of dads. I trust them.”

Rani is her mini-me

Kate was a boy mom for almost 15 years before she had her daughter, Rani. If she was looking for a mini-me, she sure found it in her youngest child. Rani at two years old is free-spirited and energetic, just like her mom — and her grandmother’s big smile has been passed on to her, too.

Keeps her BFFs close

Kate might have a full life with work and family obligations, but she’s loyal to her longtime friends like Liv Tyler, with whom she went to the hippy Crossroads School For Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. Goldie is Liv’s second mom and Steven Tyler is like a third dad to Kate, so dancing and singing to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” power ballad with Liv sums up their friendship perfectly.

They are THAT family at the holidays

We’re not sure Ryder loves his get-up, but that’s the joy of being a teen. However, mom and her boyfriend Danny are totally into dressing up for their annual holiday card. Otherwise, the dogs, Rani, and Bingham are along for a very colorful ride.

It’s all about the laughter

At the end of the day, home is where Kate wants to be. Surrounded by her kids, her mom, and her man — it doesn’t matter if it’s a big glamorous virtual Golden Globes event — it’s about the fact that “fam makes [her] heart sing.”

Before you go, click here to see more celebrity kids who look just like their parents.

