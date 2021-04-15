How to Watch the Final Season of Younger As Soon As It Drops — & Free

Darren Star’s Younger is coming back for a seventh and final season as we say goodbye to Sutton Foster’s Liza Miller and Hilary Duff’s Kelsey Peters, her most beloved TV character since Lizzie McGuire. It’s been a long road this final season with season 6 coming out all the way back in 2019 — AKA three or four lifetimes ago. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, and season 7 is finally ready for our consumption. So, where to watch? Get your streaming services ready, because this TV Land production won’t be on cable until later in the year. But starting April 15 at 3 a.m. ET, you can stream the first four episodes of the final season for free.

How to Watch Younger Season 7

Younger will drop the first four episodes of season 7 on two streaming services: Hulu and Paramount+. For the rest of the season, they’ll drop one new episode at the same time each following week. Both Hulu and Paramount+ offer free trials (30 days and seven days, respectively), and both have costs starting at $5.99 per month.

How to Watch Younger Seasons 1-6

What if you totally forgot what happens in the previous seasons of Younger and need a refresher now that you’ve remembered it’s coming back? Well, Hulu has the entire Younger canon in its streaming library — another reason to take advantage of that 30-day free trial.

With a marriage proposal from Charles pending, a love triangle with Josh still brewing, and Kelsey finally trying to find a place in her career she can stay more than five minutes, there are a lot of answers we need from this final season — and it all starts so soon!

