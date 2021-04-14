The Queen & Prince Philip Are Absolutely Swarmed With Royal Great-Grandkids in This Adorable New Photo

When a loved one is lost, it’s a natural response to start digging up the archives for photos that celebrate the spirit of who the person was, and that’s exactly what the royal family has been doing. Last week, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 — a loss that has undoubtedly weighed heavy on the hearts of all of the royal family. So when we saw that Buckingham Palace had released never-before-seen photos of Prince Philip and the Queen on the royal family’s official Instagram account, we got emotional. But of all the snaps shared, this picture of the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren in 2018 particularly melted our hearts. Check it out below:

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018,” the sweet post was captioned; photo credit was notably given to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has become something of an unofficial Royal Family photographer.

If you’re not the biggest royal fan, you might have a bit of trouble identifying all the kiddos included in the picture — but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis all made an appearance, with Prince Louis sitting atop the Queen’s lap. Princess Charlotte is next to him, adorably holding his hand while Prince George stands tall next to his siblings on the left.

Prince Philip has his arm wrapped around Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips’ daughter, Isla who is holding Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s daughter, Lena. Big sister Mia Tindall stands nearby on the right. And finally, Savannah Phillips, who is the eldest daughter of Peter and Autumn, can be seen standing behind the couch.

With such a large family — and more on the way — we’re happy to know that the Queen and Prince Phillip’s home (and lives) have always been filled with so much love.

