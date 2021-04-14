Jennifer Aniston’s Child-Free Life Was Once Again Called Into Question This Week

Here we go again with the Jennifer Aniston becoming-a-mom rumors — and they really have to stop once and for all. With the gossip (because that’s what it is) that the actress announced plans to start a family and adopt a child at the recently filmed HBO Max Friends reunion, her rep is here to set the record straight. “The story is a fabrication and false,” they told E! News.

This certainly isn’t the first time Aniston has been the subject of pregnancy or family planning rumors. Who doesn’t remember magazines running “Baby Bump Watch” photos of actresses who might be pregnant or who just had a big lunch? She was featured in those cruel and unwarranted stories, and we have to remember that not every woman wants to be a mother. We don’t have any information about Aniston’s situation, but the tabloids keep circling us back to this point.

The Morning Show star addressed the pregnancy watch photos in a 2017 Glamour interview. “And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with,” she explained. “Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

We have no right to speculate if she’s having a baby or if she’s adopting or why she might not want to be a mother. Any woman who has struggled with infertility knows how painful the process can be — physically and emotionally — so why are we subjecting female celebrities to such scrutiny in a public forum? We certainly know the press isn’t asking their male counterparts why they aren’t having kids.

Aniston even spoke of how “sensitive” and personal the topic was to her. “And my ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people’s. I think it’s to each their own,” she continued. “Nobody’s right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It’s a very sensitive area to go to, especially.”

With these words spoken four years ago, that should be the final word on Aniston’s family plans. It’s also a reminder that we should be celebrating people who are living their best lives — whether that includes kids or not.

