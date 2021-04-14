Kate Middleton’s Assumed Role at Prince Philip’s Funeral Is Another Example of Women’s Work We Could Do Without

With the funeral for Prince Philip happening on Saturday, April 17, the royal feud between Prince William and Prince Harry will be on full display with the entire world watching. Now many palace experts are stepping up to declare Kate Middleton as the official “peacemaker” for the brothers to keep a “united” front, according to the Daily Telegraph. But why should she have to mediate two grown men, who need to sit down like adults and work out their differences individually?

Related story Kate Middleton’s Quiet Support of Prince William Amid New Drama Hints at Her Bright Royal Future

It’s not Kate’s responsibility to police her husband and her brother-in-law during a very difficult time for the entire family. It’s a reminder that the media and yes, the royal experts, need to stop putting women in charge of men’s behavior. They have to take accountability for their part in why the feud happened in the first place and come to accept each other’s differences in how they choose to live their lives and raise their families. Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge is going to be a sounding board for William, but she doesn’t have to take on the burdens of the entire family.

We don't blame Harry for being stressed out while leaving his pregnant wife Meghan Markle at home. https://t.co/D6Reg9qqHE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 13, 2021

“Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal,” a source told Us Weekly recently. Prince William obviously has her ear for advice, but we can’t expect her to navigate a very painful battle between the brothers while at a funeral for their grandfather and create peace all in one weekend. It’s going to be a slow process of healing the wounds because they likely go back decades, long before Kate ever entered the picture.

We have to remember the trauma both men went through in losing their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at such a young age. By the stoic way the palace handles personal relationships, the boys might not have had the most effective outlets for expressing their grief and sorrow — and it’s come to a head as adults. So let’s keep Kate out of this feud and let Prince William and Prince Harry do the grown-up thing and talk it out on their own.

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.

