David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Hayley Hasselhoff’s New Playboy Photos Are Seriously Stunning

David Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley Hasselhoff is making her mark on the modeling world with her Playboy Germany debut — and the photos are incredibly beautiful. As the magazine’s first curve model to grace the cover, she wants to let women know that “they have every right to celebrate their bodies.”

The glamorous photos show off her stunning figure and range from a discreetly topless to a sexy black lingerie image. (See the photos here.) Hayley said the shoot felt “empowering” because she knew she was making history that day. “I felt very empowered when I left set, I felt like I was grounded and had taken ownership of my body,” she explained to the Daily Mail. “Everybody there knew it was for a bigger purpose and being able to showcase that women can be desired and loved no matter what shape or size they are.”

It’s a powerful message that she is delivering to women all over the globe with her photo shoot, and the best part is that she has the full support of her dad and mother, Pamela Bach. “To see the progression of where I’ve gone, to where I am today, I think they’re both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them,” she said.

Hayley also weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Khloé Kardashian’s unedited photo being yanked from the internet. She has a lot of empathy for the reality show star because while her Playboy images were “amplified” for publication, she wants people to understand that it shouldn’t be done to an extreme. She shared, “It’s a tricky topic for me because do I agree with retouching our bodies to unhealthy lengths that aren’t necessarily a representation of who we are? Definitely not!”

As the first curvy model in the magazine, she’s celebrating a big win for her — and for other women, who should honor the beautiful bodies they are in.

