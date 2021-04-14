John Travolta’s Sweet Photo With Late Son Jett Makes Our Hearts Hurt For This Family

If there’s one thing we know about John Travolta, it’s the immense love he holds for all of his family, and that his role as a dad to his kids Ella Bleu and Benjamin Travolta means the world to him. So when the proud father took to Instagram to wish his late son, Jett, a happy birthday — our hearts immediately began to ache for John. In 2009, Jett, whom John shared with his late wife Kelly Preston, died at 16-years-old while on a family vacation to the Bahamas. This week would have been Jett’s 29th birthday, and John’s beautiful tribute to his son reminds us how soon he was taken from the world — and the impact his death has had on his family since. (See John Travolta’s IG post here).

Travolta shared a black-and-white photo of him and his son together smiling. The doting dad is seen smiling at Jett, while Jett flashes a toothy smile at the camera. “Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you,” John captioned the snap. His daughter Ella Bleu’s comment sits at the top of the replies, who responded to the picture with three red hearts.

Kelly Preston, John Travolta, Benjamin Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta in 2018 Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP.

Ella Bleu posted a similar message on her own Instagram page for Jett and shared an adorable throwback baby photo of her and her eldest brother. “I love you Jetty. Happy Birthday❤️,” Ella wrote.

Just last year, the Travolta family experienced another tragic loss when Preston passed away after her two-year battle with breast cancer. In the comments of both Ella and John’s tributes, swarms of fans sent their love to the late Jett and Preston.

It’s so touching to see the family keep the memory of their loved ones alive, and we’re sending our love to all of the Travolta family.

