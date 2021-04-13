Paulina Porizkova Is Impossibly Hot in This NSFW Full Frontal Nude Cover Photo

There is no doubt that Paulina Porizkova is stunningly beautiful. It seems to run in the family, or so her and her mom’s stunning post-workout selfie would suggest. We just love how Porizkova never shies away from showing off what she’s got, and if we looked as good as her at that age, we would too. From her numerous nude selfies and Instagram posts, it’s clear that she doesn’t seem to let her age (56, by the way) affect her. In her latest modeling gig, Porizkova posed full frontal nude on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia and proved that age really is just a number.

We just have to say, we hope we look as incredible as Porizkova at 56. Seriously though…what’s her secret? We need to know. It’s like she hasn’t aged a day since she married Ric Ocasek. Porizkova made sure to share the Vogue cover on her Instagram, writing, “Exactly 40 years after my very first (German) Vogue cover at the age of sixteen, here is a new one. Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CZ.” She went on to poke fun at those uncomfortable with her nudity, “I can’t wait to share the inside pages as well, this was one of the most fun and playful photos shoots I have done- possibly in my life. For you peeps who have a problem with the lack of coverup- you can peruse the pages fully dressed.😁”

Honestly, we love Porizkova’s confidence and playfulness. To us, she’s the epitome of aging gracefully and we want to take a page out of her book. We look forward to seeing more daring Porizkova photo shoots.

