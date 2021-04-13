Helena Christensen & Her Son Mingus Look So Much Alike in These Gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Photos

These two really do look alike! Model Helena Christensen and her son Mingus Lucius Reedus starred in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Mother’s Day Campaign and they seriously look so similar. If you haven’t seen Christensen’s birthday collage for Mingus from a few years ago, you should check it out, but those photos were just a sneak peek at how much they look like twins now. It seems that the older Mingus gets, the more he looks like his mama. We have a feeling we are going to love the full Victoria’s Secret Mother’s Day campaign, as we already love the heartwarming sneak peek they shared on Instagram.

Victoria’s Secret’s Mother’s Day campaign follows models Christensen, a very pregnant Grace Elizabeth, Mayowa Nicholas and her mom, and Sabina Karlsson and her son, centering images of motherhood and a celebration of the model’s own moms. One of our favorite pictures from the campaign is of Christensen wearing their satin short-sleeve PJ set and posing with her 21-year-old son, where everything from their amazing bone structure to their plump lips confirms that these two are definitely sharing DNA. Mingus is a model himself and with a supermodel like Christensen as a mother and coach, we have a feeling he’s going to be pretty successful at it.

Mingus Lucien Reedus, Helena Christensen Cass Bird for Victoria’s Secret.

Christensen shares son Mingus with ex Norman Reedus, who welcomed a baby daughter with Diane Kruger in 2018. In a video sneak peek of the VS campaign posted to Instagram, Christensen answers what’s surprised her most about being a parent: “I wouldn’t say surprised, but overall, what a crazy, beautiful journey it’s been and how much you’ve taught me compared to what I feel I’ve taught you.” How sweet is that?

We hope to see these two modeling beside one another again in the very near future.



