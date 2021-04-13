Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Tan All Over’ in This Stunning Bathing Suit Pic From Her Latest Trip

Chrissy Teigen has shown us time and time again what a confident mom looks like. She’s unapologetically herself, honest about her parenting struggles, and happy in her own skin. She’s also an incredible businesswoman with a delicious cookbook, recipes, and cookware line to show for it, and has a gorgeous family comprised of herself, husband John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles. Teigen is always updating her fans with fun videos and pictures of their family time, and her recent Instagram posts have centered around a family vacation that looks too good to be true, including this sexy mama’s bathing suit body on the beach. Teigen is a knock-out stunner in her hot pink bathing suit and we are here for the former swimsuit model proving she’s still got it, and she still knows how to flaunt it.

Teigen took to Instagram to show off her figure in a beautiful hot pink one-piece, writing, “tan all over Jan all over” — a shout-out to her fellow The Office fans. We are so relieved to see her happy again, after a very difficult year coping with her miscarriage, and this photo shows her back to her smiling self. She’s also back to being our shopping inspiration: we need that one piece for our next summer vacation.

While we may not be on a tropical island alongside Teigen, seeing this mama get her smile back on these white sand beaches is almost as good.

