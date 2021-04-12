Lisa Rinna Finally Admits How She Feels About Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 trailer is finally here and it’s spilling all the tea we’d hoped for and then some — Erika Girardi’s contentious divorce, Kim Richards’ always-shifting relationship with sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, and the debut of Lisa Rinna’s teen daughter’s relationship with a certain Kourtney Kardashian ex. 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughter of Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin, has been dating dad-to-Kourtney’s-kids Scott Disick since late last year, and the trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives season finally gave us a look at how Lisa really feels about it, vague support of her daughter aside.

Related story Scott Disick 's Teen Girlfriend Isn't Trying to 'Replace' Kourtney Kardashian , Which Seems Smart

In classic RHOBH fashion, it’s actually Kyle who takes the lead in broaching in potential issues with this pairing. First, the trailer shows us Lisa FaceTiming with daughter Amelia, who mentions Scott in a mock-whisper. Cut to: Lisa Rinna with the other RHOBH ladies, clearly having just broken the news.

“He’s too damn old,” Kyle yells, gesturing with a glass of white wine.

“I know!” Lisa responds.

“And he’s got three kids!” Kyle yells again.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Scott is 37 years old, making Amelia 19 years his junior, and he’s dad to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Clearly, the news of his dating a Housewives star’s daughter has this crew rattled, and maybe Kyle, whose youngest daughter Portia Umansky is just 13-years-old, is being protective thinking of her girls growing up, as we’ve watched Lisa’s daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin grow up over the years.

While Scott may have some work to do in winning over the RHOBH cast, we know from last season that Kyle and Kris Jenner have an increasingly tight-knit friendship — so at least Lisa’s good friend has an inside line on what’s going on in the Kardashian house if she’s ever getting anxious about what Scott is up to. Love is love, but we don’t blame Lisa Rinna for needing a minute or two to get used to her baby girl’s new beau.

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Hulu + Live TV $64.99 (after 7-day free trial) Buy now Sign Up

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.

