Prince Harry Mentions His Unborn Daughter in Loving Tribute to Grandpa Prince Philip

It’s been a tough weekend for the royal family as they say goodbye to Prince Philip, who passed away last Friday after dealing with an ongoing infection and recovery from heart surgery. The tributes continue to pour in as people remember Queen Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, and Prince Harry is the latest family member to share an emotional statement.

The remembrance was released on his and wife Meghan Markle’s philanthropic website, Archewell. He kicked it off the statement with some personal thoughts about his grandfather’s cheeky personality. “My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’”

Harry then takes an emotional turn about the man, who meant so much to him in his life, and the impact he had on his family — not only mentioning Meghan and son Archie, but their future daughter. The couple is due with their second child early this summer, so we’re sure the loss of Prince Philip is felt even deeper since he will never get to know his great-granddaughter. “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” he wrote.

The final line might be what got us the most — “Per Mare, Per Terram’ — which is the Royal Marines motto in Latin meaning “By Sea, By Land.” If we know anything about Harry and his grandfather, it’s that military service was at the core of who they were as royals. They loved the honor to serve and represent their country — and Harry captured that beautifully in his remembrance of “Grandpa.”

