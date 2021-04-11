Hugh Jackman Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Wedding Photo From 25 Years Ago

We love a good celeb throwback photo. On April 11, 1996, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness tied the knot at a church outside Melbourne. And now — 25 years later — Jackman and Furness have experienced an incredible love story, making them one of the longest-lasting couples in Hollywood. We sure we don’t have to tell you twice how incredible that is celebdom, but we’ll say this: Jackman and Furness deserve to celebrate their fairytale romance in all of its glory. In honor of the couple’s big day, Jackman took to Instagram to share a sweet message for his wife alongside some absolutely stellar throwback pictures from their wedding day — and the Logan star looks almost unrecognizable. (See Jackman’s post here).

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing,” Jackman began his IG caption. In the carousel of photos, a young Jackman is seen wearing his tux with a pair of glasses while Furness stuns in her wedding dress in full glam.

His caption continued, “From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!.” Wow, did anyone else just get emotional, or is it just us?!

It’s clear that Jackman is just as enamored with his wife as he was all those years ago, and it’s so so beautiful to see. The two are proud parents to their children Oscar Maximilian and daughter Ava Eliot and honestly, their head-over-heels romance gives us so much hope.

Happy anniversary Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness!

