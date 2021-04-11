Madonna and Daughter Lourdes Look Like Twins in the Singer’s Latest Photo

Like mother, like daughter. It never gets old seeing our favorite celebrity mamas hanging out with their lookalike children — we’re looking at you, Heidi Klum and your daughter Leni. More than anything, it’s so exciting to see the A-listers’ little ones take after their moms in more ways than just their looks, and instead inherit their badass personality too. Such is the case for Madonna and her endlessly cool daughter Lourdes Leon. The mom-of-six took to Instagram to show off her mini-me daughter Lourdes Leon and the two had us seeing double. Not only does the gorgeous mother-daughter duo look like total twins in their latest selfie, but Lourdes’ casual display of her armpit hair reminds us so much of her mom — who constantly pushed beauty boundaries for decades. (See the IG photo here).

The 24-year-old whom Madonna shares with ex Carlos Leon embraced her mom in the IG pic as she rocked a stunning green, halterneck dress. The pop icon on the other hand opted for a white dress and accessorized with a colorful flower crown. Madonna captioned the picture, “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you #lola.”

Lourdes has her arm raised as she presumably snaps a selfie with her mom and boy would we love to see that selfie. Is Madonna a Snapchat filter mom or does she opt for a strict no filter flick? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if that snap ever sees the light of day.

While Lourdes caught the attention of some internet trolls in the comments for her underarm hair, our guess is that the singer’s daughter won’t really be bothered by the replies (though we wouldn’t be surprised if she shared an explicit message in response.

We love seeing Lourdes Leon so confident and ultimately shadow her mom’s mentality of simply not caring what anyone else has to say.

