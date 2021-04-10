Amanda Kloots Gets a Fresh Start With a New Home

It’s been nearly a year since Amanda Kloots tragically lost her husband, Nick Cordero, due to coronavirus complications back in July 2020. Since then, Kloots has put on an incredibly brave face and shown unbelievable strength as she works to heal from the pain of her husband’s death — all while she continued to care for her and the late Broadway star’s 1-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo. And now it looks like Kloots, who has also navigated her new job as co-host of The Talk this year — is making another major change to her lifestyle. According to Dirt, Kloots has snagged a totally chic new cottage in Laurel Canyon for $2 million — and it’s sure to be the dreamy and relaxing oasis the mom was looking for (see photos of Kloots’ new place here).

The publication shared that the approximately 5,000-square-foot lot is hidden in a cozy “mile-high hedge interrupted only by a secured gate set into a tall and slender brick archway.” Kloots’ home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a stunning backyard that serves the cottage core vibes we’ve all been swooning over recently.

The residence is adorned with vines and surrounded by a beautiful landscape. With a gorgeous marble fireplace and a trendy dining patio, it’s the perfect relaxing oasis Kloots must have wanted for her and her son Elvis.

Per Hello!, Kloots recently expressed on her Instagram story her desire to move out of the current home she and her late husband had purchased together. “Our house is amazing but very small. Elvis and I can’t stay there forever because of that. It was never a home we bought as a ‘forever home’ but I will never sell it!”

