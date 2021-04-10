This Royal Friend’s Fond Memory of Prince Philip Makes Him Sound a Lot Like Prince Harry

Yesterday was a sad day for the royal family, who confirmed that His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away at 99 years old. A statement from Buckingham Palace shared that Prince Phillip had died at his home in Windsor Castle only a few weeks after he returned home from his hospital stay. While the royals are undoubtedly heartbroken at the loss of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, it’s also true that Prince Phillip lived a long and eventful life. In conversation with a royal family friend and author of Arthur Fantastic written with Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, Dr. Olivia Audrey, told SheKnows what Prince Phillip’s presence was like in the royal family — and honestly, it seems like Prince Harry took after his grandfather in more ways than one.

“He was the quintessential patriarch and adoring husband, loving father, and grandfather and a solid support for Her Majesty the Queen,” Dr. Olivia Audrey told SheKnows. In November 1947, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip exchanged their vows at Westminster Abbey which means the royal couple celebrated their 73rd-anniversary late last year. The Queen and Prince Phillip’s love story included four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Additionally, they were the longest-standing royal marriage in British royal family history.

Dr. Olivia Audrey added, “His anecdotal humor and quick wit along with his lively spirit will surely be felt by all who knew him period.” Like Prince Phillip, Prince Harry has always been known as the jokester in the family, as opposed to a much more serious Prince William. And just like his grandfather, Prince Harry has proved time and time again to be a devoted husband and father to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and their son Archie.

It’s clear that Prince Harry and Prince Phillip had so much more in common than we might have originally believed, and his presence will surely live on through his family.

