Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses Martin Looks So Much Like Dad Chris Martin in This Rare New Birthday Photo

We love it when our favorite celebrities give birth to a kid who could quite literally pass as their twin. So many of our favorite A-lister mamas have stunned us all with their mini-mes — looking at you, Heidi Klum and your supermodel-in-the-making daughter Leni and Jessica Alba and daughter Honor! As excited as we are for all of the famous moms, we’re equally thrilled to see celebrity kids who look like their fathers. And the latest twin alert we’ve spotted is Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s son Moses Martin. The Goop founder took to Instagram to share a special tribute for her son’s 15th birthday and we couldn’t help but notice that the teen is the spitting image of his musician father. (See Paltrow’s birthday post here).

“Holy Moses I can’t believe you are 15 today. You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can’t fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder 💙,” the proud mom wrote about her son.

Paltrow is careful when it comes to social media and rarely shows photos of her son, so the tribute was an extra sweet treat for fans to see how much Moses has grown up. The first snap of Paltrow’s two-picture carousel shows a close-up photo of Moses as he sports a black puffer and his effortlessly cool-looking blonde hair. Speaking of cool, who knew Moses was such a natural when it came to skateboarding? Paltrow’s son looks like a pro in the snap of him doing a trick on his skateboard.

Moses might get his head full of blonde hair from both of his parents, but the close-up shot of his face proves he uncannily resembles his father.

