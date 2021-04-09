Prince Harry Is Eager to Connect With Royal Family in Wake of Prince Philip’s Death

Even though it’s a sad time in the royal family’s life, it could be an opportunity for everyone to gather together and put the feud behind them once and for all. With the passing of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99, it is expected that Prince Harry will return to pay his respects to his grandfather for the yet-to-be-announced funeral.

“Harry was extremely close to his grandfather,” a royal insider told The New York Post. “He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.” This upcoming reunion could be a way for Harry to connect with brother Prince William and father Prince Charles after the terrible backlash from last month’s Oprah Winfrey interview. They can speak face to face and away from the headlines of the U.K. and U.S. media.

As for Meghan Markle, it’s unclear yet whether she will be able to travel since she’s pregnant with the couple’s second child, due early this summer. If she’s medically cleared by her doctor, perhaps she will make the trip to support her husband and express her condolences. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke fondly of both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in their CBS interview, so both of them will likely be there if they can.

Even though the couple is currently not on social media, they honored Prince Philip on their Archewell website with a simple statement. “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021,” they wrote. “Thank you for your service … You will be greatly missed.” This was their way of publicly saying goodbye to their family member while still reminding everyone that they are still a part of the monarchy — albeit in a new way.

Both Meghan and Harry stayed in touch with the Queen and her husband via Zoom to see “Archie running around,” the Duke of Sussex told James Corden last month. It’s proof that his grandmother and grandfather still valued their relationship and that their grandson is seeking a way to stay connected to his family. By attending the funeral, he’s not looking to continue the feud, he’s waving the flag of peace.

