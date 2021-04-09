Fox News Aired Hunter Biden Porn Photos Instead of Covering Matt Gaetz’s Growing Scandal

Florida representative Matt Gaetz has been embroiled in a growing scandal ever since the New York Times first reported on the ongoing federal investigation into whether he was engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and whether his actions towards her had constituted sex trafficking. Since then, Gaetz’s fate has loomed ever darker as shocking new details reveal themselves: he showed naked photos of women he’d slept with to colleagues on the house floor, per CNN. He made a game out of scoring sexual conquests with extra points for interns or staffers, per ABC. And, most damning of all per Daily Beast, he has a series of Venmo payments to accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, who’s expected to plead guilty to upcoming charges and may take down Gaetz with him. But Fox News viewers weren’t treated to those details last night — instead, the network aired a series of photos they claimed were part of porn footage found of Hunter Biden and two women on his laptop, and is enraged at what they’re viewing as an obvious deflection.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke about a Daily Mail report that claimed to show what Hunter Biden “left out” of new memoir Beautiful Things, including photos of him with women they claimed to be prostitutes in the midst of making a porn tape with him. Fox then broadcast those images, which many noted featured a plushie Squirtle in the background, and viewers were quick to voice their opinions.

“So I’m a bit late to this, but it appears Tucker Carlson and Fox News, with an assist from the Daily Mail, tonight broadcast images stolen from Hunter Biden’s laptop that amount to revenge porn (I’m not sharing the actual images),” Vox journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted.

“Hopefully Hunter Biden sues & crushes the Daily Mail & Fox News for publishing & airing the stolen private contents of his MacBook Pro,” another tweet chimed in. “They think this helps their popularity. In reality, much of the public can relate to a family member in crisis w/ substance abuse & other issues.”

Hopefully Hunter Biden sues & crushes the Daily Mail & Fox News for publishing & airing the stolen private contents of his MacBook Pro. They think this helps their popularity. In reality, much of the public can relate to a family member in crisis w/ substance abuse & other issues — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) April 9, 2021

In addition to questioning whether Fox News had a right to view those images, let alone broadcast them, viewers voiced their frustration at the misplaced outrage for a private citizen who, unlike Matt Gaetz, has not been elected the represent the American people.

I have to ask; you guys are aware Hunter Biden never was a politician, right? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 9, 2021

Lemme get this straight, Matt Gaetz is a Republican member of Congress who sits on the Judiciary Committee and oversees the Department of Justice while being investigated by the Department of Justice for child sex trafficking, but Hunter Biden is the problem? Sure. — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) April 9, 2021

Hunter Biden puts his flaws front and center in his new memoir, and it will be no surprise to those who read it that there may exist images of Biden in which unethical behavior is exhibited, and that there certainly exist images of him in which salacious behavior is exhibited. Biden has struggled with all-consuming alcohol and drug addiction for a majority of his adult life and admits freely that the behavior to which he was driven while feeding his addiction was not in line with the values he holds today.

Gaetz, however, has suggested that he’s the target of a widespread conspiracy before publishing an op-ed in the Washington Examiner, writing: “First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.”

“It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low,” he added. “My personal life is and always has been conducted on my own time and my own dime.”

The federal investigation will ultimately conclude what truth there is to allegations made thus far, but Fox News’ renewed interest in mining a found laptop for Hunter Biden details isn’t playing well amid their refusal to equally condemn allegations of child sex trafficking against an elected official. Hunter Biden may represent the absolute opposite of what those like Tucker Carlson would want in their elected officials, and that’s okay — he isn’t one. If they want to know more about what Biden was up to while battling his addiction, we’d suggest they read his book.

