Prince Charles Is Getting Nervous About Ascending to the Throne Amid Prince Philip’s Death

We know that the line to the throne is set in stone for the monarchy with Prince Charles second in line after Queen Elizabeth, but it doesn’t look like everyone wants to see him become king. A new poll by Deltapoll shows that U.K. citizens would prefer to see Prince William jump ahead of his father — ouch!

According to the results, the Duke of Cambridge is more popular than the Prince of Wales, which really isn’t that much of a surprise given Prince Charles’ damaged reputation during the Princess Diana years. He has worked hard to rehab his image after his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles because he wants to be loved and earn his place on the throne. But the numbers don’t lie — Prince William holds a 20-point lead over his father — 47% versus 27% would rather see his son become king, per the Mirror.

This is devastating news for Prince Charles and the public image he worked so hard to improve. With Queen Elizabeth celebrating her 95th birthday in just a few weeks, he is expected to take the throne within the next few years. The poll results also come on the heels of the death of his father, Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99. All of these events combined would make any senior royal uneasy.

The other unsettling number involves the younger generation and how they view the royals — it’s not a great outlook for the palace. The Baby Boomers value the tradition of the monarchy while Millennials don’t see the point of the system anymore. “This poll tells us people no longer care about the hereditary system, they want a choice,” CEO of anti-monarchy group Republic, Graham Smith, told the Mirror. “The huge gulf between generations underscores how disconnected the royals are from modern attitudes.”

It’s highly unlikely that if Queen Elizabeth were to abdicate the throne that she would skip her son in favor of her grandson, so Prince Charles will be king at some point. Yet he’s also going to have to face the fact that there’s a percentage of the population who just isn’t that into him — they prefer Prince William to rule instead.

