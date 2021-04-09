Prince Charles & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Respond to Prince Philip’s Death

It’s a sad day for the monarchy, who are in mourning over the loss of Prince Philip at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news early this morning about his passing, and now, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, share their emotional response to their loss, echoing the palace’s statement from earlier that day and sharing a photo of Charles’ beloved father.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” read the caption on the Clarence House Instagram account. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

They accompanied the post with a handsome black-and-white photo of Prince Philip in his military uniform. He’s staring at the camera with a sly smile and almost a wink. He looks strong, healthy and authoritative in the photo — just as the family would like to remember him.

While Prince Philip was able to spend quality time with his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth, he wasn’t able to see the rest of his family much due to the COVID-19 lockdown. It was a difficult time for the entire monarchy. Last June, Prince Charles told Sky News, via Town & Country, about their separation due to the pandemic. “Well, I haven’t seen my father for a long time,” he told the U.K. outlet. “He’s going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I’ve been doing the FaceTime, is all very well, but… well, it’s terribly sad.” He added that the distance made him miss physical contact with his loved ones and that he wanted “to give people a hug.”

That’s quite a bit of emotion coming from Prince Charles, who likely knew he had little time left with his dad given his advanced age. He was able to reconnect with his Prince Philip in 2020 and after he was released from the hospital, but it is obvious that this year was tough on all of them.

