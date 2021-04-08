Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Confronted New Friend Addison Rae About Whether They Were Hooking Up

Over the last year, Kourtney Kardashian found a new BFF in popular TikTok star Addison Rae. Kardashian — who is 20 years Rae’s senior — has admittedly gotten some weird looks thrown her way for striking up a close friendship with Rae that includes regular sleepover nights, lavish trips to New York, and even cameos in a few of Rae’s TikToks. Well, it looks like people on the internet aren’t the only ones perplexed by the unlikely duo. In a new preview of tonight’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, the KarJenner’s invited Rae over for a dinner to get to the bottom of their sister’s friendship — and it resulted in some hilariously random questions for Rae to answer (like “What’s your credit score?”). But things took a strange turn when Kim Kardashian admitted she and the rest of the family believed the two friends had been hooking up.

“We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison,” Khloé Kardashian explained in a KUWTK confessional. “So we invited Addison over for lunch, but without Kourtney. We just want to ask her a couple questions and get to know her a little more.” Kim Kardashian added, “We just want to feel her out a little bit.”

Kim, Khloé, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble, and momager Kris Jenner were all present for the dinner date with Rae. At the start of the clip, Rae seems (understandably) nervous to be hanging out with the intimidating family sans Kourtney, as she laughs about the fact that she’s the only one not wearing sunglasses (before she whips her own pair out).

As the interrogation begins, Kim and Kris start off by asking Rae, who is actually closer to Kardashian’s son Mason in age, asks easy questions: Where is she from and when did she move to LA? In a matter of seconds, however, the rest of the family pitched in with their own questions, with Disick asking if she’d ever been arrested and Khloé cutting straight to the point: “What the f**k do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?”

“Honestly, at the beginning, we were like, wait, are they hooking up?” Kim said while Kourtney’s ex admitted that he was “still thinking that!” and that the question was “the elephant in the room.” After awkwardly laughing, Rae shut the rumors down and said, “No, we’re not! We’re not!” Rae said it was “very weird that that’s what the impression was” and frankly, we agree.

Hey, while we definitely didn’t see Kourtney and Rae’s friendship in the cards it’s also not really any of our business — even if we don’t completely understand it.

