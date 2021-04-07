Eva Mendes Graced Us With a Glowing Nude Selfie That Got Us Thinking

Eva Mendes is going deep in her latest Instagram post. On the surface, it looks like another celebrity trying to thirst-trap us into looking at their nude selfie. In reality, the actress is calling attention to an important post about consent and allowing her children to own the word “no” when it comes to their bodies being touched.

Mendes was pretty clever about this because she knew the glowing and gorgeous topless photo would grab our attention. She gave a shout-out to psychologist Dr. Becky Kennedy and praised her on her tips for “Building Circuitry for Consent and Saying No.” The Hitch star captioned the photo, “This one really resonated with me. Here I am in deep thought -yes this is what I do when pondering. I find good light and throw my arm up. Try it. It works. Swipe right read what i was thinking…”

With the actress raising two young daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4, with partner Ryan Gosling, the topic is probably front of mind for her. She wants to raise strong, young women who are empowered to make decisions about their bodies.

Those clear boundaries are something her family has set from the very beginning. She and Gosling are rarely photographed together and they keep their children out of the press as much as possible. “I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” she explained in an Instagram Q&A in 2020, via US Weekly. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give consent.”

Mendes is making smart choices for her little ones and teaching them to take ownership of not only their photographic image, but their physical bodies. And we certainly don’t mind that she used a provocative picture to get our attention and get us all thinking about this hot topic.

